Overnight Russian attack on Kyiv damages National Academy of Arts building

The building of the National Academy of Arts of Ukraine (NAMU) was damaged in an overnight Russian attack on Kyiv.

In particular, the academy published photographs on Facebook under the caption: "Consequences of the nighttime attack on Kyiv."

The images show that numerous windows in the NAMU building were blown out. It is not yet known whether the building sustained any other damage.

As reported, following a UAV strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences on Sept. 28, a fire broke out on the upper floors and the building suffered significant damage. Two people were reported killed.