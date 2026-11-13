SBU detains former head of Yevpatoriya educational institution in Odesa region for involving children in military training conducted by invaders

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a former head of an extracurricular institution in Yevpatoriya in Odesa region. During the occupation of Crimea, the individual involved children in military training under the supervision of the Russian military and disseminated Kremlin propaganda among them.

According to the SBU, the individual was lured out of temporarily occupied Crimea as part of a complex special operation carried out by military counterintelligence. He was detained in Ukraine-controlled territory, thanks to testimony provided by a former colleague whom the occupiers had been holding against her will on the peninsula. SBU officers managed to bring the woman out of Crimea, after which she provided testimony regarding the suspect’s activities.

"The investigation revealed that, prior to the occupation of Yevpatoriya, the individual headed a local extracurricular institution; however, in 2014, he supported the Russian Federation’s armed aggression. In return, the ruscists [Russian occupiers] reappointed him to lead the now-seized youth institution, tasking him with the ideological indoctrination of the younger generation. It has been established that, under the guise of sports clubs and cultural or artistic events, the collaborator involved children and adolescents aged 5 to 18 in mandatory activities of a militaristic and propagandistic nature," the SBU stated in a post shared on Facebook.

Specifically, Russian military personnel conducted training sessions for the children, covering marksmanship and tactical skills, within the institution’s premises. In addition to providing military training to children, the individual in question disseminated pro-Kremlin propaganda, glorified the Russian military, and fostered a negative attitude toward Ukraine. He was also involved in the deportation of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions to the Russian Federation via Crimea. The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) is currently investigating whether he was sent by the occupiers to Odesa region to gather intelligence on the deployment locations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

SBU investigators have notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity). He is currently in custody and faces a potential prison sentence.