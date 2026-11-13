Cabinet reallocates funding for several healthcare programs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has reallocated funding among several healthcare programs.

Under a government order dated Nov 11, spending on the Public Health and Epidemic Control program was reduced by UAH 2.418 million, including UAH 1.984 million in wage expenditure. Funding for the Health Screening program was cut by UAH 26.432 million, while spending on medical care provided by sanatorium and resort facilities was reduced by UAH 33.263 million, including UAH 22.6 million for wages and UAH 6 million for utilities, according to the government website.

At the same time, consumption expenditure for the training and professional development of healthcare personnel program was increased by UAH 10.7 million, while funding for specialized medical care was raised by UAH 33 million, including nearly UAH 10 million for utilities.

Development expenditure was also increased by UAH 6.5 million for healthcare personnel training and professional development, UAH 8.4 million for specialized medical care and UAH 3.436 million for medical care provided by sanatorium and resort facilities.