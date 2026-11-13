Court approves plea deal with businessman in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has approved a plea agreement with a businessman involved in a scheme to embezzle funds from Ukrainian Railways, sentencing him to eight years in prison but suspending the sentence, in exchange for cooperation with prosecutors, compensation and payments to the state budget and a charity.

On Nov 12, a panel of HACC judges approved the agreement between a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the businessman, who participated in the embezzlement of funds from Ukrainian Railways and the laundering of proceeds of crime, SAPO said in a Telegram post on Friday.

The defendant fully admitted his guilt and pledged to cooperate with the prosecution by exposing other individuals, including an SBU officer, in a separate criminal case, SAPO said.

The financial terms of the agreement provide for UAH 239.5 million to be transferred to the state budget. This includes UAH 168.5 million in special confiscation of laundered funds and the value of property obtained through criminal activity, a UAH 51 million fine and UAH 20 million in compensation for damages, which the convicted businessman has undertaken to pay.

The businessman must also transfer UAH 40 million to the Come Back Alive foundation as charitable assistance to fund the destruction of reconnaissance and attack drones. Under a memorandum, the foundation will use the funds exclusively for their designated purpose, without administrative expenses, SAPO said.

The court found the businessman guilty under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, and Parts 2 and 3 of Article 209 of Ukraine's Criminal Code. It sentenced him to eight years in prison but released him from serving the custodial sentence on probation, setting a probation period of one year and six months.

The court also barred him for three years from holding positions involving organizational, managerial or administrative and economic functions at enterprises, institutions or organizations.