National Police officers implicated in Operation Carthage to be dismissed soon - interior minister

An internal investigation is underway regarding two National Police officers suspected in connection with Operation Carthage. They have been immediately suspended from their duties and will be dismissed in the near future, announced Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vyhovsky.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Vyhovsky made this statement on Friday while addressing the Verkhovna Rada.

"Regarding Operation Carthage: two National Police officers are facing criminal charges—a deputy head of the Department for Strategic Investigations and an officer from Kyiv Regional Main Directorate," he stated.

Vyhovsky noted that both officers were suspended from their duties as soon as the information came to light, even before the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) released its findings. "An internal investigation is currently in progress. They will be dismissed shortly," the minister declared.

As previously reported, anti-corruption authorities, as part of Operation Carthage, uncovered a criminal organization whose members systematically provided illicit benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate without interference. The criminal organization consisted of at least 12 individuals. Among the suspects in the case are: General Serhiy Duka, the now-dismissed First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), known as Akim (the High Anti-Corruption Court, or HACC, ordered him to be held in custody with the option of posting UAH 65 million bail; as of the morning of November 13, this amount had already been paid); Oleksandr Demyanchuk, codenamed Consultant, a deputy department head within the Criminal Investigation Division of the National Police’s Main Directorate for Kyiv region (the HACC ordered him held in custody without the option of posting bail); Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine, codenamed Price (the HACC ordered him held in custody with the option of posting UAH 15 million bail); and Vitaliy Rybalko, known as Boxer (the HACC ordered him held in custody without the option of posting bail).

A video released by anti-corruption authorities, featuring materials from covert investigative actions, states that the criminal group included: its founder and leader, a man with three prior convictions known as Kriminal ("Criminal"); a Russian national known as Meksykanets (The Mexican), who headed the Khimprom drug cartel; and Kriminal’s subordinates, Boxer and Pasha. According to the video, Price—a senior official in the National Police’s Strategic Investigations Department—was responsible for shielding the operations of the call centers.

“Akim is a high-ranking SBU officer, a Major General, who ensured protection against scrutiny from his own colleagues," the NABU video says.