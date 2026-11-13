Road builders urge government to start repaying UAH 20 bln debt for completed works

The National Association of Road Builders of Ukraine (NADU) has called on the prime minister, the minister for restoration, infrastructure and transport, and the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development to urgently begin repaying UAH 20 billion owed for completed work on protecting energy and critical infrastructure facilities, restoring roads and maintaining highways.

"Since the start of the invasion, NADU members have used their own resources, without waiting for funding, to restore infrastructure destroyed by the enemy, build fortifications and protective structures, and support military logistics. Our companies acted in recognition of the critical importance of these state tasks for the country's defense capability and functioning. We have never resorted to ultimatums over the debt, threatened to halt work or applied media pressure on the agency's leadership. However, the problem can no longer be concealed. The debt has reached critical proportions, posing risks to the financial stability of the sector," the association said in its appeal.

The debt owed to Avtomagistral-Pivden currently exceeds UAH 9.85 billion, including UAH 5.7 billion for which no funding sources have been identified. More than UAH 6 billion is owed to ONUR, including UAH 3 billion without secured funding sources.

RDS is owed UAH 3.2 billion, of which more than UAH 2.1 billion is not backed by identified funding sources. Dozens of other companies are in similarly difficult positions, NADU said.

The association said it expected a constructive response from the government, proper coordination among the responsible state agencies and concrete decisions to resolve the outstanding debt. More than 15,000 jobs and the production capacity needed to build and restore infrastructure depend on a solution, it said.

NADU also referred to reports from a market participant that a plan to repay the outstanding debt had been drawn up at a meeting with representatives of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development. If so, the association welcomed the government's intention to address the problem, but stressed that the plan must cover all market participants.

Autostrada founder and CEO Maksym Shkil, whose company has not been a NADU member since 2021, reported a productive meeting with the agency's leadership on Thursday. He said the state currently owed the company UAH 12 billion.

A significant portion of the debt was expected to be repaid in November and December, Shkil said in a Facebook post. Outstanding issues included UAH 1.2 billion owed in connection with the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UAH 120 million for energy infrastructure protection work carried out in 2023-2025, and UAH 1.1 billion for routine road repairs. Funding sources had tentatively been identified for the remaining debt, he said.

NADU is a professional association of road construction companies established in August 2019 to represent businesses involved in the construction, reconstruction, repair and maintenance of roads. It brings together more than 70 companies and is a collective member of the World Road Association (PIARC).