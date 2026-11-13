Injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhia rises to 13, including 5 children – SES

Thirteen people, including five children, have now been injured in a Russian strike on Zaporizhia, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported.

"Thirteen people were injured in the Russian strike, including five children. At the scene, rescuers freed 14 people who had been trapped in their apartments. The number of casualties is being уточнено," the agency said on Friday.

The strike damaged two five-story apartment buildings, including their apartments and facades. Fires broke out in apartments in one of the buildings, and a passenger car also caught fire. SES psychologists provided assistance to 23 people at the scene, including two children.

As reported, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin had earlier reported at least four people injured, including two children, in a Russian strike on a five-story residential building in the Kosmichny district of Zaporizhia.