Russia delays genuine peace talks prospects – parliamentary committee chair

Russia is delaying any genuine prospect of negotiations, while statements by Russian officials about the need to discuss Europe's post-war security architecture have nothing to do with achieving peace, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union and a member of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction, believes.

"Russia continues to exert pressure on Ukraine through its daily acts of terror, hoping to break the resolve of society and its resistance to the enemy and thereby achieve its objectives. We can see that Russia is actively using this time to delay any genuine prospect of negotiations, refusing to agree to the basic conditions that should accompany any talks if the aim is truly to achieve peace. First and foremost, this means a full, unconditional ceasefire, followed by negotiations," Klympush-Tsintsadze told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, commenting on the outcome of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi.

According to her, Russia's latest statements about the need to discuss Europe's post-war security architecture and security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine have nothing to do with genuinely achieving peace.

"How can we talk about a new European security architecture with the very country that is destroying the existing one? Russia is attacking Ukraine and the entire West. It is Russia that has violated all the balances, agreements and commitments underpinning the existing European security architecture. And now it is trying to impose its own rules and its own vision of what European security should look like. Recall that Putin outlined this vision back in December 2021: NATO's borders were to be pushed back to where they stood in 1997," the member of parliament said.

She stressed that the peace process could not proceed without the participation of Ukraine's European partners.

"Unfortunately, the American negotiators are readily buying into the framework set out by Russia. They have drawn Ukraine into it and are currently accepting a situation in which Europe is effectively absent from the negotiating table. This is unacceptable: peace cannot be discussed without the participation of the European Union and European countries, which have clearly stated that they stand with Ukraine because they understand that this is also a matter of their own direct security," Klympush-Tsintsadze stressed.

The politician said she found it particularly cynical that Ukrainians held hostage by Russian terrorists were being used in these processes as Russia sought to portray itself as humanitarian.

"Of course, we need to carry out prisoner exchanges. This is a very important element of the negotiations. However, exchanges were taking place even without this kind of U.S. media involvement, without all this fanfare and publicity built on our suffering. And this certainly cannot be considered some kind of major breakthrough towards achieving peace. It is undoubtedly a critical humanitarian issue that requires special attention, but it is not about achieving peace," Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

The committee chair also said that statements by U.S. President Donald Trump and certain American officials were particularly concerning, as they spoke of respect for state sovereignty while simultaneously suggesting that the territory of a country subjected to aggression could be changed.

"This is something Ukraine absolutely cannot accept: any legal recognition of Ukrainian territories as belonging to Russia. As for the hostile statement made by Russia's deputy foreign minister about Moscow's readiness to sign some kind of non-aggression agreements with NATO member states, this is a very dangerous trap. It is a means by which Russia will seek to undermine the Alliance if any member state agrees even to discuss such a document, let alone sign it," Klympush-Tsintsadze warned.