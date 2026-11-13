SBU, SBI, and PGO conduct searches in France in case involving laundering of funds from procurement of substandard body armor for AFU

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, in cooperation with competent French authorities, have conducted a series of searches in Nice as part of an investigation into the laundering of funds obtained during the 2022 procurement of substandard body armor for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) press office reported on Friday that the investigative actions were carried out in response to a request for international legal assistance. The operation was executed by the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO), in coordination with French law enforcement.

"According to the investigation, the individuals involved in the scheme used nearly UAH 2 billion in state budget funds, provided as a 100% advance payment, to purchase 67,000 pieces of body armor for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. However, an independent ballistic analysis revealed that the equipment did not meet the stated protection rating. Law enforcement is currently examining how the funds were subsequently used, specifically looking into the purchase of luxury real estate, including residential and commercial properties, in France, which were registered in the names of family members," the agency stated on Friday.

During the searches, authorities seized documents, mobile phones, and other electronic devices, which have been submitted for forensic examination. Furthermore, the real estate assets and bank accounts belonging to the individuals involved have been seized (placed under attachment) in France.

The pre-trial investigation into the money laundering is ongoing; law enforcement continues to collect and analyze evidence and carry out necessary investigative procedures. Meanwhile, a case concerning the direct procurement of body armor is already being heard in court. The Ukrainian side has expressed its gratitude to the competent French authorities for their effective cooperation and assistance in conducting investigative actions.

As previously reported, in November 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced the exposure of a scheme involving a former State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, officials from the state-owned enterprise Ukrpatent, and the head of a charitable organization, who allegedly misappropriated UAH 250 million in state funds. "The money was transferred to volunteer accounts, ostensibly for the purchase of body armor for the military, but was, in fact, embezzled by the officials involved. The head of the state-owned enterprise held a balance of funds that could only be used for the entity's statutory purposes; however, he chose to misappropriate them," the agency stated.

The director of a state-owned enterprise enlisted accomplices: the chief accountant, who prepared the accounting and financial documentation for the transaction, and the acting state secretary of the relevant ministry, who was tasked with approving the deal and facilitating the concealment of the crime. A charitable organization was also brought into the scheme; its director submitted knowingly false information and documents claiming a need to purchase body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The transferred funds were cashed out through a series of shell companies and misappropriated by the participants in the scheme.

"Following the commission of the crime, the director of Ukrpatent left the country. The grounds for his departure are currently under investigation. The acting state secretary of the ministry resigned from her position, hoping to evade responsibility for her actions. However, shortly after the crime was committed, the perpetrators' activities were uncovered by officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI)... The accounts of the entities involved in the fund-siphoning scheme have been seized, and measures have been taken to ensure the recovery of damages caused to the state," the message reads.

On July 3, 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) granted a motion filed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), ordering that Kudin be taken into custody in absentia. Subsequently, the NABU submitted the relevant materials to the Interpol General Secretariat.

In May 2024, the SAPO and the NABU submitted the primary indictment against Savchuk and Chorny to the court.

On November 10, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) delivered a verdict finding several individuals guilty of criminal offenses in case No. 991/4293/24, which concerned volunteer activities and the procurement of body armor. Those convicted include Andriy Kudin, former Director General of the state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Institute of Intellectual Property (Ukrpatent); Olesia Savchuk, former Director of the Legal Department at the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine (who also served as the Ministry’s Acting State Secretary); and Andriy Chorny, former Chairman of the Board of the charitable organization Podykh Myloserdia (Breath of Mercy).

On November 13, 2025, the HACC approved a plea agreement with Olena Sylka, the former chief accountant of Ukrpatent. She was sentenced to two years in prison, barred from holding administrative or managerial positions for three years, and ordered to forfeit her property. This conviction, part of a separate case (No. 991/10421/25), related to her role in aiding and abetting the embezzlement of funds. Sylka fully admitted her guilt, provided details regarding the formation of a criminal conspiracy in May–June 2022, and assisted in exposing the other perpetrators.