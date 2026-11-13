Candidates for National Police chief post being coordinated with prime minister – interior minister

Candidates for the position of head of the National Police of Ukraine are being coordinated with the prime minister, and the relevant nominations will be submitted in the near future.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky said this on Friday while speaking in the Verkhovna Rada.

"As for the acting heads, regarding the future head of the National Police, there are several candidates who are being coordinated with the prime minister. The nominations will be submitted in the near future," he said.

Regarding the prospects for appointing a head of the State Border Guard Service, Vyhivsky said: "Indeed, the acting head has been changed. At present, I am monitoring how he performs his duties, and decisions will be made accordingly."

Vadym Chenchyk is currently serving as acting head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

On January 4, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Serhiy Deineko as head of the State Border Guard Service by Decree No. 9/2026. On the same day, the temporary performance of the duties of the service's head was assigned to First Deputy Head Valeriy Vavryniuk.

On August 31, 2026, the president signed two decrees: No. 836/2026, relieving Vavryniuk of his duties as acting head of the State Border Guard Service, and No. 837/2026, assigning those duties to Deputy Head Vadym Chenchyk.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine is appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers upon the prime minister's submission, based on a proposal from the interior minister. The head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is appointed by the president upon the prime minister's submission and a proposal from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.