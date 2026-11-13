Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Defense Ministry coordinating resolution on transporting foreigners to Ukraine for service in Defense Forces – dpty Minister

1 min read
Add as source
Defense Ministry coordinating resolution on transporting foreigners to Ukraine for service in Defense Forces – dpty Minister

A new government resolution concerning the logistics, specifically the transport and delivery, of foreign nationals to Ukraine for service in the country’s Defense Forces is currently undergoing an internal review process within the Ministry of Defense, stated Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Liubov Halan.

"Regarding the resolution on logistics—assisting with the transport or conveyance of foreign nationals to Ukraine—such a new resolution has already been drafted... It is currently going through an internal coordination process within the Ministry of Defense," she said in parliament during the government question hour, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

#foreigners #resolution #afu
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT