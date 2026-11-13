Defense Ministry coordinating resolution on transporting foreigners to Ukraine for service in Defense Forces – dpty Minister

A new government resolution concerning the logistics, specifically the transport and delivery, of foreign nationals to Ukraine for service in the country’s Defense Forces is currently undergoing an internal review process within the Ministry of Defense, stated Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Liubov Halan.

"Regarding the resolution on logistics—assisting with the transport or conveyance of foreign nationals to Ukraine—such a new resolution has already been drafted... It is currently going through an internal coordination process within the Ministry of Defense," she said in parliament during the government question hour, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.