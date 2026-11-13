Nearly 10,000 passengers use rail-bus transfers under frontline transport scheme – ministry

About 10,000 passengers have used the "UZ will get you there" programme, which provides bus transfers to and from trains on frontline routes in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, since its launch in October, Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk said.

The bus transfer programme was launched on Oct 1 and has proved highly relevant, Kalashnyk said during question time in parliament on Friday.

Two routes currently operate under the scheme: Konotop-Sumy and Kharkiv-Lozova, he said.

Separately, Kalashnyk said 630 locomotives had been damaged in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began, including around 400 this year.

Russian attacks on railway infrastructure are intensifying, he said, adding that about 15 strikes on rolling stock operated by Ukrainian Railways had been recorded so far in November.

During the previous parliamentary question time, the ministry said it had reached an agreement with French partners to deliver 30 large buses to support logistics under the "UZ will get you there" initiative.