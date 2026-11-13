Russian strike on 5-story Zaporizhia apartment building leaves at least four injured, including two children

At least four people, including two children, were injured in a Russian strike on a five-story residential building in the Kosmichnyi district of Zaporizhia, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin said on Telegram on Friday.

The attack damaged apartments on three floors of the building. Fires broke out on the second and third floors, and cars parked in the courtyard also caught fire.

"Russians struck a five-story residential building in Kosmichnyi district of Zaporizhia... At least four people have been injured, including two children," the regional administration head said in a statement on Friday.