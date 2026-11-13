Hungarian PM discusses potential meeting with Zelenskyy in Zakarpattia later this month – media

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán discussed a potential meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin, during which the two sides agreed to hold a bilateral meeting in Zakarpattia region toward the end of November, according to the Hungarian outlet Telex.

"I discussed the possibility of a meeting with the President not in Budapest or Kyiv, but in Zakarpattia, an idea that came up during our conversation. Our foreign ministers are currently coordinating to ensure it takes place before the end of November," Orbán said on Friday, speaking from Dublin on the program "Felkelő" on Kossuth Radio.

The outlet notes that a summit of the European Political Community took place in the Irish capital on Thursday, attended by political leaders from both EU and non-EU nations, with an informal EU meeting scheduled for Friday. Orbán pointed out that the budget is not the primary focus of the summit, adding that this issue will be addressed at the European summit later in November.

The Hungarian Prime Minister held talks with several other leaders, including the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, the President of Switzerland, and the Prime Minister of Ireland; his meeting with Zelenskyy lasted approximately 10–15 minutes.

Zelenskyy himself has not yet commented on the meeting or his conversation with Orbán.