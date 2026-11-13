Bryukhovetsky, who revived Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, dies at 79

Hero of Ukraine, literary scholar, educator, journalist and public figure, one of the founders of the People's Movement of Ukraine and initiator of the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky, died on November 12 at the age of 79.

"On November 12, the heart of Hero of Ukraine, distinguished literary scholar, educator, journalist, public figure, one of the founders of the People's Movement of Ukraine, initiator of the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, and its first and honorary president, Vyacheslav Stepanovych Bryukhovetsky (1947–2026), stopped beating," the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy said in a Facebook post.

The university noted that in 1991 Bryukhovetsky undertook the task of bringing the idea of reviving the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy to life. The institution subsequently became one of the most successful educational projects and symbols of independent Ukraine.

Under Bryukhovetsky's leadership, the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy became one of Ukraine's leading universities, combining historical traditions with modern educational approaches. Master's and doctoral programs were introduced, while student self-governance, academic freedom and a culture of critical thinking were fostered. The Academy also played an active role in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity and defended the principles of university autonomy.

"Perhaps the most important achievement of Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky was the people – generations of Kyiv-Mohyla graduates who take responsibility for their country," the university emphasized.

The National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy described Bryukhovetsky's death as an irreparable loss for the university community and all of Ukraine, while stressing that his life's work lives on through the revived university, the people he brought together and the values he championed.