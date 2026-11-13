Russia demands entire Donetsk region, Moldova federalization, Finland's NATO exit at talks – media

Russian representatives put forward conditions for a "new European security order" and presented them to European officials during talks in Abu Dhabi, including Finland's withdrawal from NATO and a ban on the alliance's military bases in the Baltic states, German newspaper BILD reported on Friday, citing its own sources.

"Moscow is proposing to retain the Ukrainian territories it has occupied and take control of the entire Donbas, including the parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions currently under Kyiv's control. In addition, the Russian plan calls for NATO to refrain from establishing military bases in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as for Finland to leave the alliance," the report said.

According to the publication, Russia's proposed conditions also include Ukraine adopting a non-aligned status and abandoning its bid to join NATO, although its accession to the European Union is not being challenged. Russia is also reportedly demanding the demilitarization of the ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv, as well as agreements guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Black and Baltic seas.

In addition, Russia is proposing that Moldova be transformed into a federal republic, with Transnistria and Gagauzia granted the right to hold independence referendums if the country joins the European Union.

In return, Russia is offering to withdraw its nuclear weapons from Belarus, refrain from deploying intermediate-range missiles there, and withdraw its troops from Moldova's Transnistria region.

BILD stressed that this is only one of several proposals being discussed in unofficial negotiating circles. Several groups of intermediaries, including those linked to the military, are operating in parallel and competing with one another. It remains unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed this particular plan.

As reported, talks in Abu Dhabi took place on November 10-11 and involved representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Europe and Russia. The parties reached an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange, potentially involving 1,000 for 1,000 or more people, in the near future. The main focus was on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe as a whole, with Russia's own security demands also discussed separately. The talks also addressed Ukraine's reconstruction and the development of a new European security architecture amid a crisis of trust.

Following the Abu Dhabi talks, U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Moscow, where they met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then to Dublin, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kushner described the Moscow talks as "substantive," adding that the final terms of a prisoner-of-war exchange between Ukraine and Russia had been agreed.

Following his meeting in Ireland with Witkoff and Kushner, Zelenskyy outlined three key outcomes of the week's diplomatic efforts: preparations for the largest prisoner exchange since the start of the war, the involvement of Europe in negotiations as an equal participant, and arrangements for further multilateral meetings. According to Zelenskyy, the next round of talks could take place in the United Arab Emirates or Switzerland, depending on the negotiating teams, and Ukraine is ready to participate.