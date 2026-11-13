Costa outlines Europe’s priorities for Ukraine peace talks, principles for just peace

President of the European Council António Costa has outlined Europe’s priorities for peace negotiations regarding Ukraine, as well as the principles upon which a just peace for Ukraine must be based.

“Here is why it is important to recall Europe’s priorities in the ongoing negotiations. They are clear and they remain unchanged: first, reaching a ceasefire; second, reestablishing navigation in the Black Sea; third, creating the conditions for a peace agreement,” he said on Thursday in Dublin at a press conference held following the conclusion of the European Political Community summit, in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part.

Costa stated that “so far, there has been limited concrete progress in that direction. Because, so far, Russia continues to be focussed on escalating the war.” “It has yet to demonstrate that it prioritises peace over dominance,” he noted.

At the same time, the President of the European Council noted that “the pace of diplomacy accelerates,” and that is why “it is important to recall that a lasting peace needs to be a just peace.” “And a just peace, a peace that allows for security in Europe to be restored, needs to be anchored in clear principles. First of all, Ukraine is a sovereign nation like any other nation in Europe. It must remain free to choose its alliances and its partnerships. Europe has consigned empires and zones of influence to the dustbin of history. And we will never allow for them to come to life again. Secondly, the future of European security cannot be discussed and decided without Europe. That is why the European Union, together with NATO and several European nations is playing its role in the ongoing diplomatic efforts,” Costa explained.

The third principle, according to him, concerns the European security architecture.

“It is important to recall that Europe has an established European security architecture. Unfortunately, in the last decades Russia decided to undermine it by force. Culminating in the invasion of Ukraine. But we are determined to continue to uphold on the same fundamental principles that have been guiding the foreign policies of peaceful European nations for decades: the sovereign equality between European nations; refraining from the threat or use of force; the inviolability of borders; the territorial integrity of States; the peaceful settlement of disputes. These principles of international law will continue to guide the European Union in any negotiations about peace in Ukraine and security in Europe,” the President recalled.

Costa sidestepped the question of who would represent the EU in the negotiations, noting only that it is a team effort. He said that Europe is ready for dialogue and negotiations, and assured that they will have the right person who can speak on behalf of the Europeans.