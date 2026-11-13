Russian attacks mainly target high-voltage substations overnight – Koretsky

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said high-voltage substations were the main targets of Russian attacks overnight, with damage and destruction reported in nine regions.

"Russia again targeted energy infrastructure overnight. The main targets were high-voltage substations. Damage and destruction have been reported in nine regions. Energy workers are already working to restore power to residents as quickly as possible," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

He also said that a Russian drone had struck the building of the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics in Kyiv, where patients and medical staff were present. In Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a logistics terminal twice, while a dormitory was damaged in Rivne. Residential buildings were also damaged in many regions.

"Two people were killed in Odesa and a 17-year-old boy in Zaporizhia. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. At least 22 people have been injured. I thank the rescuers, energy workers, police officers and medical personnel who have been working at the sites since overnight," the prime minister wrote.