Koretsky: penalties for draft evasion, AWOL must be tightened

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has called for tougher penalties for evading military service and going absent without leave (AWOL).

"The employee reservation process has been improved, and a relevant resolution has been issued. The work is continuing under the joint leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy. We believe the process is now underway and will, at the very least, prevent abuses of the kind that were not uncommon in the past," Koretsky said during the government's question-and-answer session in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The prime minister also said that penalties for evading military service and going AWOL needed to be tightened, adding that the Ministry of Defense was finalizing a draft law on the matter.

"The third issue concerns new rules, or what could be described as a social contract or a new mobilization framework. All these measures are aimed at one thing: soldiers who have been fighting for five years must have a clear understanding of when they will be able to rotate out and return home. Unfortunately, there have been deaths and injuries, and new soldiers must take their places," Koretsky said.

As reported, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said the government would introduce a new social contract on mobilization obligations for businesses by December 1. In particular, the Ministry of Defense is preparing a mechanism allowing companies to reserve 100% of their employees, provided they fulfil their mobilization obligations by regularly and voluntarily sending a certain proportion of their workforce for military service.