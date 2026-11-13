National Guard completes Petropavlivska Borshchahivka probe, to pass findings to SBI – interior minister

The National Guard of Ukraine has completed its internal investigation into the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on Nov 2, and the findings will be submitted to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for inclusion in its case concerning the conditions in which military personnel were staying, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovsky said.

"Yesterday, the National Guard of Ukraine completed its internal investigation, and all the materials will be forwarded to the SBI for inclusion in the case file and a legal assessment of the actions of National Guard personnel," the minister told the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

He recalled that the SBI was investigating the conditions in which the servicemen had been staying.

"But it is obvious that damaged vehicles, calls to overturn buses, and throwing stones at law enforcement officers – all of this barbaric behaviour will receive an appropriate legal assessment," the interior minister said.

He added that more than 160 people who took part in the incident had been identified, with more than 20 of them actively involved in the riots. "As of today, 13 people have been formally notified of suspicion," the minister recalled.

As previously reported, on Nov 12, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police announced the detention of 13 participants in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on Nov 2. One of the alleged organisers of the provocations had used a fake medical ID.

The SBI is investigating criminal proceedings into the events that took place on Nov 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The case was opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

Clashes between civilians and military personnel took place on the evening of Monday, Nov 2, near a mansion in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka that was being used as a temporary deployment site for a military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine's 1st Corps "Azov."

The conflict was triggered by rumours circulating on social media that around 40 people who had returned after unauthorised abandonment of their military units were allegedly being held illegally inside the building, and that one of them had reportedly sustained serious injuries or even died. Influenced by these rumours, civilians stormed the property, broke through the gates and part of a wall, and used pyrotechnics and tear gas. The assault was eventually stopped. However, National Guard servicemen who were holding back the crowd were injured during the clashes, and four police service vehicles were damaged.

Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovskyi dismissed claims about the existence of alleged torture chambers as fake, describing the incident as "a kind of scheme to get draft dodgers out."

Among those involved in the incident was 49-year-old Valentina Moloda, owner of the Moloda-ya plastic surgery clinic. She allegedly posed as a medical worker and, under the pretext of providing emergency medical assistance, attempted to remove a serviceman from the unit's deployment site in a private vehicle bearing the symbols of a non-existent private clinic.

It emerged that she had planned her actions in advance and had circulated social media appeals urging people to gather at the military deployment site. She was subsequently detained along with Kirieieva and Yen. They were notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period) and Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorised dissemination of information about the movement, deployment or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with Ukrainian law during martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On Nov 4, Moloda was remanded in custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

On Nov 5, a court remanded Viktor Yen, a suspect in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, near the deployment site of a National Guard military unit, in custody without the possibility of bail.