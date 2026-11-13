Paris mansion owned by Zhevago worth $40 mln seized at Ukraine's request

French law enforcement authorities on November 9 seized a Paris mansion owned by Ukrainian businessman Kostiantyn Zhevago, valued at $40 million, in response to a request for international legal assistance from Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office said the seizure was carried out pursuant to a request sent to the French authorities on September 17, 2026. Confirmation of the property seizure was received on November 10.

The measure was taken as part of a criminal investigation into the alleged embezzlement of $113 million from Finance and Credit Bank. The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the pretrial investigation under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"According to the investigation, Kostiantyn Zhevago, who controlled more than 90% of the authorised capital of Finance and Credit Bank JSC, organised a scheme to embezzle $113 million in collusion with other members of the bank's management," the office said on Friday.

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky described the seizure as the result of joint efforts by Ukrainian prosecutors, SBI investigators and French law enforcement authorities.

"This is further important evidence that assets abroad are not beyond the reach of Ukrainian justice. We continue to work towards this together with our international partners," he said.

Kovalsky also thanked his French counterparts for their cooperation and prompt action.

The Prosecutor General's Office said it would continue working with the competent authorities of foreign states to ensure an effective investigation and locate assets linked to the criminal proceedings.