Ex-SBU official Duka posts full UAH 65 mln bail – HACC

The full UAH 65 million bail set as an alternative to pretrial detention for former senior Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) official Serhiy Duka, a suspect in Carthage case, had been posted as of Friday morning, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"As of Friday morning, the full amount of the bail set by the court had been posted for the suspect," the court said.

As previously reported, on Nov 7, Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources within the security service, reported that SBU personnel were being urged to urgently contribute to a fundraising effort for General Serhii Duka, whom the HACC had remanded in custody with the option of posting UAH 65 million in bail.

On Nov 6, the HACC ordered pretrial detention for 60 days for Serhii Duka, former first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood, with the option of posting UAH 65 million in bail. Prosecutors had requested that the alternative bail amount be set at UAH 100 million.

As part of Operation Carthage, anti-corruption agencies exposed a criminal organization whose members had allegedly established a systematic scheme of providing unlawful benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centres and other illegal businesses to operate unhindered. At least 12 people were involved in the criminal organization.

Those suspected in the case include SBU Major General Serhii Duka, known by the alias "Akim," who served as first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood and has since been dismissed from his post; Oleksandr Demianchuk, known as "Consultant," deputy head of a department within the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region; Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine, whom the HACC remanded in custody with the option of posting UAH 15 million in bail; and Vitalii Rybalko, known as "Boxer," whom the HACC remanded in custody without the possibility of bail.

A video released by anti-corruption agencies containing materials from covert investigative operations identifies the alleged members of the criminal group as follows: its founder and leader, a three-time convicted criminal known as "Criminal"; the head of the "Khimprom" drug cartel; a Russian citizen known as "Mexican"; and subordinates of "Criminal," known as "Boxer" and "Pasha." According to the video, protection for the call centres' operations was provided by one of the heads of the National Police's Strategic Investigations Department, known as "Price."

"'Akim' is a senior SBU official, a major general who ensured protection from scrutiny by his colleagues," the NABU video stated.