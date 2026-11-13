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Russian attack on Zaporizhia sparks fire, man may be trapped under rubble – governor

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A man is believed to have been trapped under rubble following another Russian attack on Zaporizhia, and a fire has broken out, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration head Mykhailo Semikin said.

"The enemy has launched another strike on Zaporizhia. Preliminary reports indicate that a man has been trapped under the rubble as a result of the attack. A fire has also broken out," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, information about the man's condition and other consequences of the strike is being clarified.

#injured #zaporizhia #attack
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