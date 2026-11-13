Government to submit updated Anti-Corruption Strategy shortly – Koretskyi

The Cabinet of Ministers will submit an updated Anti-Corruption Strategy to parliament in the near future, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said. The document will outline the government's vision for reforming a number of law enforcement agencies.

"Several documents are on the government's agenda and are currently being worked on. The first is the Anti-Corruption Strategy, an updated version of which is to be submitted to parliament in the near future. Most of your questions will be addressed in this document," Koretsky said during question time in parliament on Friday.

He was responding to a question about when the government would submit bills on reforming the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), introducing a competition for the post of prosecutor general, resetting the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and reforming the police, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

He added that the final version of the document would be worked out jointly with lawmakers.

According to the prime minister, the strategy will reflect both the government's position and its commitments to international partners under macro-financial assistance programmes and Ukraine's European integration process.

"Then, depending on the decisions taken and once the Anti-Corruption Strategy has been adopted, clear deadlines will be set for each agency, along with the relevant administrative documents, government resolutions or additional legislative acts establishing a roadmap for the creation, improvement or preservation of existing arrangements," Koretsky said.