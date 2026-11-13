Two civilians killed in Russian FPV drone strike in Shostka district – head of Sumy Regional Administration

Two civilians were killed in a targeted strike by a Russian FPV drone in Seredyna-Buda community of Shostka district, Sumy region, Oleh Hryhorov, head of Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported late Thursday.

"Unfortunately, today the Russians killed two civilians in Sumy region in a targeted drone strike. The victims were men aged 57 and 47. The enemy attacked them with an FPV drone while they were near a motorcycle in Seredyna-Buda community of Shostka district. My sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased," Hryhorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the regional administration emphasized that enemy drones strike civilian vehicles daily in the region’s border communities—areas where a mandatory evacuation is currently in effect—and urged local residents to take the opportunity to relocate to safer areas to ensure their survival.