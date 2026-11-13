Kushner: Security arrangements will address Ukraine's concerns, significant differences with Russia remain

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to expand the next round of negotiations to include European partners, allowing broader postwar European security arrangements to be discussed alongside territorial issues between Ukraine and Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump's representative Jared Kushner said.

"A lasting end to the fighting requires credible security guarantees, deconfliction mechanisms, and reciprocal de-escalation commitments that reduce the risk of future conflict. We agreed with President Zelenskyy to remain in close contact with him and his team, and reaffirmed that no broader European security arrangements will be finalized without addressing Ukraine's security concerns," Kushner wrote on X on Friday, following three days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Moscow and Dublin.

He stressed that "significant differences remain, but we are encouraged by the progress made."

"We will undertake whatever hard diplomatic work is necessary to find a breakthrough that ends the fighting and creates the foundation for lasting peace, a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine, and a more stable Europe," he wrote.

Kushner said the interconnected issues would be discussed in parallel, with the understanding that, apart from humanitarian measures, nothing would be finalized until a comprehensive agreement was reached.

The U.S. representative also reported consultations with national security advisers from Ukraine, Germany, Italy, the European Union, France, Ireland and Poland, noting that direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia had resumed after a months-long break.

"We have made meaningful progress in understanding both sides' concerns, identifying possible solutions, and establishing a path forward," he said.

Kushner also said the parties were working towards what could become the largest prisoner exchange of the war, potentially reuniting thousands of people with their families.

"We hope both sides will demonstrate the goodwill and seriousness necessary to complete this important step," he added.

"We expect to announce the negotiating tracks, schedule, and additional details shortly," Kushner said.

As previously reported, talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday concluded in the afternoon after approximately four hours. On Wednesday, Ukrainian and Russian delegations held another round of negotiations in the UAE capital, lasting around two hours, followed by talks involving representatives of European countries.

The discussions focused primarily on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe as a whole, as well as Russia's demands for security guarantees. The parties also discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and the formation of a new European security architecture amid a crisis of trust.

According to earlier reports, an agreement was reached on a large-scale prisoner exchange involving 1,000 prisoners for 1,000 or more in the near future.

Following the Abu Dhabi talks, U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Moscow, where they met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, before heading to Dublin to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Following his meeting with Witkoff and Kushner in Ireland, Zelenskyy identified three key outcomes of the week's diplomatic efforts: preparations for the largest prisoner exchange since the beginning of the war, the direct involvement of European representatives in negotiations on equal terms, and arrangements for further multilateral meetings.

According to Zelenskyy, the next round of negotiations could take place in the UAE or Switzerland, depending on the negotiating teams, with Ukraine open to either option.