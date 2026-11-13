Starshield restrictions cause all Ukrainian drone-interception missions to fail – media

Ukraine has asked the U.S. Department of Defense and SpaceX to explain restrictions imposed on the Starshield satellite system, which, according to Ukrainian officials, have resulted in 100% of Ukrainian missions to intercept Russian drones being unsuccessful, Axios reported.

According to the publication, this is the second time in recent weeks that Ukraine has reported disruptions to Starshield, the military version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite system, owned by Elon Musk.

"According to a Ukrainian official, the restrictions have been in place for three days. On the first day there were 10% limitations, on the second day 50%, and today 100% of the missions fail because of restrictions," the publication reported.

Ukraine's chargé d'affaires in the United States, Denys Sienik, said that Starshield stops working when drones exceed 100 miles per hour (approximately 160 km/h). He added that Ukraine had not yet received any explanation for the restrictions from either SpaceX or the Pentagon.

"We don't have clarification from SpaceX or Pentagon at the moment," he said.

Meanwhile, SpaceX denied making any changes to the satellite system's operation. In response to an inquiry from Axios, the company said: "This is false. No changes have been made."