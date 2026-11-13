Invaders shell six settlements in Donetsk region over past 24 hours: 4 killed reported – National Police

Four people have been killed and seven wounded as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the National Police of Ukraine reported on Friday morning.

"The Russians shelled Kramatorsk 10 times, including four strikes using guided aerial bombs (GABs). The attacks claimed the lives of three people, and six other residents were wounded. Sixteen apartment buildings, one private house, and a vehicle were damaged. In Belenke, one person was killed and another sustained injuries. Police paramedics provided aid to the wounded who were pulled from the rubble in Kramatorsk," the message reads.

In addition to Kramatorsk and Belenke, the enemy also shelled the towns of Druzhkivka and Sloviansk, the settlement of Oleksandrivka, and the village of Mykhailivka. Over the past 24 hours, the police recorded 1,502 strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the region.