Defense forces shoot down or neutralize 80 out of 117 enemy UAVs; hits recorded at 24 locations – Air Force

Overnight, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 80 out of 117 drones of various types used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

"Overnight into November 13 (starting from 18:00 on November 12), the enemy launched an attack using 117 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (63 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera-type drones, and Parodiya (Parody) decoy drones, from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, as well as from Hvardiyiske in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the message reads.

According to preliminary military data, as of 07:30, air defense units had shot down or neutralized 80 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (39 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera-type drones, and other models.

At the same time, enemy aerial assets caused hits at 24 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at 10 other locations.

The aerial attack was countered by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of this morning, the attack is still ongoing, with several strike drones remaining in the airspace.