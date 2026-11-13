Sybiha welcomes UK sanctions on 10 largest Russian oil companies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has welcomed the United Kingdom's decision to impose sanctions on all 10 of Russia's largest oil-producing companies, describing the move as a significant contribution to cutting off sources of funding for Russia's war of aggression, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service said late Thursday.

"Russia must face an increasingly high economic cost for every day it continues its aggression. Sanctions pressure must be stepped up, stricter enforcement of restrictions must be ensured, additional sanctions introduced, and efforts to counter sanctions evasion strengthened. Our ultimate goal is clear: to deprive Moscow of the resources it needs to wage war," the ministry quoted Sybiha as saying.

The minister highlighted the high level of coordination with British partners and the ongoing exchange of information, which helps identify vulnerabilities, close gaps in the sanctions regime and improve the effectiveness of joint measures.

Sybiha also expressed his gratitude to UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband for his personal leadership, determination and consistent support for Ukraine.