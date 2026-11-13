Zelenskyy and Macron discuss European involvement in negotiations, energy sector needs following more than 310 Russia’s strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. During the discussion, the leaders reviewed the outcomes of multilateral talks in Dublin, coordinated their positions ahead of a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin, and addressed the need for support for Ukraine’s energy system following more than 310 targeted strikes by the Russian Federation since the beginning of November, Zelenskyy reported on Thursday evening.

“I met with French President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the results of the multilateral meeting in Dublin and coordinated our positions ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin. All our partners are now closely monitoring the diplomatic situation. It is important to us that Europe not only be kept informed, but also be as fully involved in the negotiations as possible,” Zelenskyy said on X.

The heads of state also reviewed the operational situation on the front line and the consequences of Russian shelling, which has led to a difficult situation in cities and towns across Vinnytsia, Rivne, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhia regions.

"Since the beginning of this month alone, Russia has deliberately struck energy facilities in Ukraine more than 310 times. Almost 700,000 households are currently without electricity. Of course, we are doing everything possible to restore power. But we urgently need our partners’ support," the President of Ukraine stressed.