Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Russia to hold largest POW exchange

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to carry out the largest prisoner-of-war exchange since the beginning of the war, with the agreement of the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"The second, or perhaps the first, very important result is that, following Russia, the American team has also agreed that we will have an exchange of POWs. As Steve and Jared told me, it will be the largest prisoner-of-war exchange, and our soldiers will come home," Zelenskyy told reporters in Dublin.

The president also said that the U.S. representatives had made progress on securing European participation in the negotiations, with Europe set to join the negotiating process directly as part of the negotiating team at the next meeting, rather than participating indirectly or separately.

"They will have a voice. This is important for us because the war is in Europe. We will be a member of the EU in the future, and that is why it is very important for prosperity and security guarantees to have Europe," Zelenskyy said.

He added that work was underway to arrange the next meeting involving all negotiating teams in the near future.