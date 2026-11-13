Zelenskyy: US makes progress on European role in peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the U.S. side had made progress on securing European participation in peace negotiations, with Europe expected to join the negotiating team directly at the next meeting.

Zelenskyy made the statement to reporters in Dublin on Thursday following a meeting with U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"The American side, the American team, made progress regarding the Europeans. It is important that next time, at the next meeting, Europe will be present during the negotiations and will be part of the negotiating team, not in some indirect way, not separately – they will have a voice," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that this was important for Ukraine because "the war is in Europe."

"We will be a member of the EU in the future, and that's why it is very important for prosperity and security guarantees to have Europe," the Ukrainian president said.

He also said that work on arranging the next meeting involving all the negotiators would continue in the near future.