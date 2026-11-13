Ukraine peace deal can't be reached without Europe – Kushner

A peace agreement on Ukraine cannot be concluded without European participation, U.S. presidential envoy Jared Kushner has said, adding that the American delegation emphasized the importance of this during its meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We've also been working very closely over the past several months with the Europeans, and I think that has been very important. We cannot conclude this deal without the Europeans being at the table. We've been telling President Putin that we believe this is very important, and President Zelenskyy has been a very strong supporter of this and has been saying so from the very beginning. I think we were able to achieve this with President Putin, and he's willing to give it a try," Kushner told reporters in Dublin.

He added that direct discussions would allow the parties to address sensitive issues in a calmer atmosphere, despite the different public statements made by the Russian and European sides.

"I think what I would say, at least what we're hearing from people, is that people would like to see this war end. This war has gone on for a long time. Obviously, it's impacted a lot of people, and I think we're very focused on what the future can bring," Kushner said.