US, Ukraine work on postwar development plan, security guarantees – Kushner

The United States is working closely with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team on a postwar development plan for Ukraine, while also holding in-depth discussions on security guarantees for the country, U.S. presidential envoy Jared Kushner has said.

"I know we've been working very closely with President Zelenskyy and his team on the postwar plan for Ukraine. The potential of Ukraine is incredible. When you think about what Ukraine has been able to accomplish in defending itself in this war – the innovation, the ingenuity, the strength, the brilliance – it has been so impressive," Kushner told reporters in Dublin.

According to the U.S. presidential envoy, extensive discussions are also underway on postwar security for Ukraine and the wider region to ensure that the events of the current war are never repeated.

"We've been discussing this in great depth with President Zelenskyy, and General Grynkewich (commander of U.S. European Command – IF-U) has really been leading those efforts. I think significant progress continues to be made in this area. We'll have more conversations on it and remain in close coordination, and hopefully we'll make more progress soon," he said.