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Zelenskyy: next round of talks may take place in UAE or Switzerland

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Zelenskyy: next round of talks may take place in UAE or Switzerland
Photo: screenshot from the press conference

The next round of negotiations could take place either in the United Arab Emirates or Switzerland, depending on the negotiating teams, while Ukraine remains open to both options, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"They could take place either in the Emirates or in Switzerland. You know, this is now up to the teams. We are open to these meetings. My message was very simple: 'Let's move faster, guys. If possible, we have just had a meeting, so let's move on to the next one,'" Zelenskyy told reporters in Dublin.

#zelenskyy #meeting #talks
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