Ukraine, Russia agree final terms of POW exchange – Kushner

U.S. presidential envoy Jared Kushner described the talks in Moscow as "substantive," saying that the final terms of a prisoner-of-war exchange between Ukraine and Russia had been agreed.

"We spent many hours in Abu Dhabi, meeting in the evenings and also in the mornings, before and after the main sessions. Then, late at night, we set off: we flew to Latvia and from there to Moscow. We spent quite a lot of time there, including holding a very detailed and productive meeting with President Putin. His negotiating team, Yuri Ushakov and Vladimir Medinsky, was also present," Kushner told reporters in Dublin.

"We were able to finalize the terms of the prisoner-of-war exchange, which is extremely important. This war has obviously affected many people, and bringing thousands of them back to their families is, in my view, a very important and significant achievement," he said.