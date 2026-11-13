Zelenskyy outlines 3 outcomes of Witkoff, Kushner talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has identified three key outcomes of this week's diplomatic efforts following his meeting in Ireland with U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner: preparations for the largest prisoner exchange since the start of the war, greater European involvement in negotiations on an equal footing, and plans for further multilateral meetings, he said overnight into Friday.

"We met in Ireland with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner following all the talks held this week. First: a humanitarian outcome – prisoners will be released, and we are counting on the largest exchange since the beginning of this war. Second: we are engaging European representatives even more actively in diplomacy so that they can take part in negotiations on an equal footing. Ukraine has always defended the interests of all Europe. Third: we are also preparing further multilateral meetings. Diplomacy will remain active," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to the U.S. special envoys for the intensive communication and thanked Ireland for hosting the European Political Community summit and providing a venue for the negotiations.