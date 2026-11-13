Putin agrees to European role in talks, mass POW exchange

U.S. presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, following talks in Abu Dhabi and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, finalized an agreement on a prisoner-of-war exchange involving thousands of people, made progress on securing Europe's participation in future negotiations and are working closely with Kyiv on plans for Ukraine's postwar security and economic development, the envoys said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin overnight into Friday.

"First of all, I want to thank all our national security advisers and all our teams in Abu Dhabi. They made progress, and we discussed it. First of all, the trilateral meeting was unblocked, and this is very important because it gives us hope that we will end this war, that there will be another meeting after this one, and each meeting must deliver results and bring us closer to peace.

"The second, or perhaps the first, very important result is that the American team has also agreed that we will have an exchange of POWs. This will be the largest prisoner-of-war exchange, as Steve and Jared told me, and our soldiers will come home. I am very grateful to all our negotiators. This is a real result. It is very important and a success, first of all for the families, of course, and for all of us, because people will return home to their families," Zelenskyy said following talks with the U.S. special envoys.

The Ukrainian president thanked the national security advisers and negotiating teams for the progress made during the trilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi. He also stressed that the U.S. side had made progress on securing Europe's participation in the next meeting as a full member of the negotiating team, with a direct voice in the discussions.

"The American side, the American team, made progress regarding the Europeans. It is important that next time, at the next meeting, Europe will be present during the negotiations and will be part of the negotiating team, not in some indirect way, not separately – they will have a voice. This is important for us because the war is taking place in Europe, we will be a member of the EU in the future, and that is why Europe is very important for prosperity and security guarantees," Zelenskyy said, adding that the parties would work to arrange the next meeting involving all negotiators as soon as possible.

For his part, Kushner described the discussion with Zelenskyy as a good recap of developments over the previous three days, during which U.S. representatives had held lengthy overnight and morning talks in Abu Dhabi before travelling via Latvia to Moscow for detailed discussions with Putin and his negotiating team, comprising Yuri Ushakov, Kirill Dmitriev and Vladimir Medinsky.

"We had very good discussions on many fronts and were able to finalize the prisoner-of-war exchange, which is a very important thing. Obviously, a lot of people have been affected by this war, and returning these thousands of people to their families, I think, will be a very important milestone.

"We have also been working very closely with the Europeans over the past several months, and I think that has been very important. We cannot conclude this deal without the Europeans being at the table. We have been telling President Putin that we believe this is very important, and President Zelenskyy has been a very strong supporter of this and has been saying so from the very beginning. I think we were able to achieve this with President Putin, and he is willing to give it a try," Kushner said.

According to the U.S. envoy, both Russia and Europe have made various public statements, but direct discussions provide an opportunity to address sensitive issues more calmly. He added that people on both sides wanted to see the prolonged war come to an end.

Kushner also said that his team was working closely with the Ukrainian president's team on a postwar plan for Ukraine's economy and society, praising the country's potential, innovation, ingenuity and resilience demonstrated during the war.

"The potential of Ukraine is incredible. When you think about what Ukraine has been able to accomplish in defending itself in this war – the innovation, the ingenuity, the strength, the brilliance – it has been so impressive. I think transferring that same tenacity to the postwar period, building the economy and building society, will be something very exciting. The plans we are working on are really incredible," he said.

Kushner added that a major part of the discussions had focused on postwar security for Ukraine and the wider region to ensure that the events of the current war would never be repeated.

"We have been discussing this in great depth with President Zelenskyy, and General Grynkewich has really been leading those efforts. I think significant progress continues to be made in this area. We will have further discussions and remain in close coordination, and hopefully we will make more progress soon," the U.S. presidential representative added.

Meanwhile, Witkoff described the meetings in the United Arab Emirates as very positive, confirmed preparations for what he called the largest hostage release and stressed that the special envoys had travelled to Dublin at the direct instruction of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We had a very, very good and positive meeting in the UAE. We are going to have the largest hostage release. But most importantly, President Trump is intent on leading the charge to end this war. Those are the instructions Jared and I received. That is why we are here tonight. That is why we flew here tonight to meet the president directly and report to you, sir, on some of the positive results that we think we have achieved. We have another meeting on the schedule, and we are all going to work very hard to achieve that goal," Witkoff concluded.