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Blumenthal: renewed Starshield restrictions in Ukraine require service restoration, accountability

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Blumenthal: renewed Starshield restrictions in Ukraine require service restoration, accountability
Photo: Valerie Proschenko

U.S. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said that access to the secure Starshield military satellite communications system in Ukraine had been restricted again and called for the immediate restoration of full service and identification of the officials responsible for the decision.

"Starshield again throttled—crippling key Ukrainian defense against massive Russian bombing—literally heightening death and destruction. Americans deserve to know who’s in control—to hold them accountable. And restore the service immediately," Blumenthal wrote on the social media platform X overnight into Friday.

Earlier, U.S. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and his colleagues called on U.S. President Donald Trump to reverse a recent agreement lifting sanctions on Russian diesel exports.

#blumenthal #starshield #us
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