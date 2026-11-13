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Injured in Russian attack on Vinnytsia rises to 2 women – mayor

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Two women were injured and hospitalized following a Russian air attack on Vinnytsia, where the blast wave damaged residential buildings and a kindergarten, Mayor Serhiy Morhunov said on Friday morning.

"Two women were injured in another Russian attack on Vinnytsia. They were taken to hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary medical assistance. A residential building caught fire. Other private houses, apartment buildings and a kindergarten were damaged by the blast wave. Emergency services are working at the sites," Morhunov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported earlier, one person was injured and private residential houses were damaged in a Russian air attack on Vinnytsia.

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