Death toll from Russian attack on Odesa rises to 2 – City Military Administration

The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa has risen to two, head of Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Friday morning.

"Unfortunately, we have learned of another victim of the enemy attack on Odesa. Thus, the tragedy has claimed the lives of two people. Our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

As reported earlier, one person was killed and five others were injured in the Russian attack on Odesa, two of them in serious condition.