Morning attack on Zaporizhia kills teenager, 4 rescued from rubble – regional administration

A 17-year-old boy was killed and four other people, including a 10-year-old boy, were rescued from the rubble following two Russian strikes on a residential area of Zaporizhia on Friday morning, Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of Zaporizhia Regional Defence Council, and acting head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin said on Friday morning.

"A 17-year-old boy was killed and four other people were injured in the morning attack on Zaporizhia. At around 6:30 a.m. today, the enemy launched two strikes on the regional centre. Private residential houses were also damaged in the attack. Medical personnel are providing the injured with the necessary assistance. All relevant services are working at the strike sites," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Semikin specified in a Telegram post that a residential area of the city had come under attack and that emergency workers had rescued people trapped under the rubble.

"Rescuers pulled four people from the rubble: a 35-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. All those injured were handed over to ambulance crews," Semikin said.