Drone attacks spark fires in four Kharkiv region communities, rescuers extinguish them – SES

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) extinguished fires at civilian facilities in four communities in Kharkiv region following Russian drone attacks on Thursday evening and overnight, with no casualties reported, the SES press service said on Friday morning.

"During the evening and night, the Russians attacked four communities in the region with drones. In Chuhuiv, two garage units caught fire. In Novyi Korotych, UAVs struck a postal terminal twice: following the first strike, structural elements of the building caught fire, while the second strike caused the roof to catch fire. All fires have been extinguished," the SES said in a statement on Telegram.

According to rescuers, no fatalities or injuries were reported as a result of the strikes on civilian infrastructure in the region.