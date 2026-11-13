Russian strike sparks fire at Kyiv hospital, 1 injured, 7 rescued, 30 evacuated – SES

One person was injured, seven people were rescued by State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) personnel and another 30 were evacuated following a Russian overnight strike on a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, the SES press service in Kyiv said on Friday morning.

"Last night, the Russians attacked the capital. A fire broke out at a hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with partial structural damage on the second floor. Medical facility staff evacuated 30 people to safety, while SES rescuers saved another seven. The fire has been extinguished," the agency said in a statement on Telegram.

As reported earlier, the medical facility building in Shevchenkivsky district of the capital caught fire after debris from an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle fell on it.