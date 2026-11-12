Ukrainians trust Emergency Service, National Guard most; abroad, EU, IMF lead, while trust in NATO falls to 44% – poll

Among international organizations, Ukrainians trust the European Union the most (59%), and among Ukrainian institutions, the State Emergency Service (SES) enjoys the highest level of trust (96%), according to the results of a survey conducted September 18-23 by the polling firm Rating Group on behalf of the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Ukraine and presented on November 11.

The National Guard of Ukraine is trusted by 83% of respondents, the Security Service of Ukraine by 73%, the State Border Guard Service by 62%, the Office of the Ombudsman by 56%, the Center for Countering Disinformation some 55%, and the State Bureau of Investigations and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) some 53% each. At the same time, trust in the National Guard has risen from 50% in 2021, to 83% and has consistently exceeded 80% since 2024.

The Ministry of Justice (49% trust versus 39% distrust, with the remainder unable to answer) and the Economic Security Bureau (42% trust versus 40% distrust) have less than 50% trust but more than 50% distrust.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is trusted by 45% and distrusted by 50%; the National Police is trusted by 42% of respondents and distrusted by 57%; the State Customs Service is trusted by 39% and distrusted by 55%; and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention by 37% versus 55%. Overall, 27% of Ukrainians trust the judiciary, while 70% do not; 19% trust the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), while 76% do not. Compared to 2025, trust has declined in the PGO (from 28%) and the police (from 48%), while trust in NABU has risen from 48% to 52%.

Among international institutions, after the EU, the International Monetary Fund is the most trusted (56%). The Council of Europe has less than 50% trust but more than distrust (49% versus 31%).

Meanwhile, 44% of respondents trust NATO, while 50% do not; 43% trust the UN, while 53% do not; and 38% trust the OSCE, while 43% do not. It is noted that, compared to 2025, trust has declined in NATO (from 55% to 44%), the Council of Europe (from 53% to 49%), and the EU (from 63% to 59%).

Nearly two-thirds (63%) believe that Ukraine is capable of carrying out the reforms necessary for EU accession. Only 6% expect accession within one to two years; the most commonly cited timeframe was five to ten years (32%). Since March 2022, the share of those expecting accession within one to two years has been steadily declining (from 61% to 6%), while the share of those citing a timeframe of five to ten years has been rising (from 4% to 32%). Some 43% believe that the EU is interested in Ukraine's accession (50% in 2025), while 54% are convinced that it is not interested.

The fight against corruption remains the top priority for reforms (78%), and 74% of respondents believe that the government's current efforts are insufficient. The greatest dissatisfaction is with progress in this very area (83%) and with reforms of the judicial system and the prosecutor's office (71%).

The survey was conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) among 2,000 respondents aged 18 and older in all government-controlled regions. The results were weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The sample is representative by age, gender, and type of settlement (margin of error – no more than 2.2 percentage points with a confidence level of 0.95).