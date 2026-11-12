Govt, lawmakers agree legislative priorities for securing intl financial assistance

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, together with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, held a working meeting attended by members of parliament and government officials – they reviewed the week's results, agreed on priorities for future joint work, and discussed preparations for the 2027 State Budget ahead of the second reading.

"Together with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, members of parliament, and government officials, we reviewed the results of the plenary week and agreed on priorities for our continued joint work," Koretsky said on Telegram on Thursday following the meeting.

According to the prime minister, he thanked the members of parliament who voted in favor of important bills this week. "This approval opens access to a portion of the international financing that is critically needed by the country," Koretsky said.

"We are continuing our joint efforts to maintain momentum and secure the necessary international financial assistance in full. The country's financial stability and defense capability depend on this," Koretsky said. According to him, they also discussed the preparation of the 2027 State Budget ahead of its second reading. "Above all, it must meet defense needs, maintain financial stability, and guarantee Ukrainians the necessary support," Koretsky added.

As noted on the Verkhovna Rada's Telegram channel, among the week's important decisions were the adoption of anti-corruption legislation in line with OECD standards, the extension of the increased corporate income tax rate for banks in 2027, and the ratification of agreements with the European Investment Bank to secure 100 million euros for the construction of social housing. Legislative changes necessary for Ukraine's accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) were also supported in the first reading.

"Our priority is the timely fulfillment of our European integration commitments and securing international financial support for Ukraine. We are working on a joint roadmap for considering the legislative initiatives necessary to continue reforms and attract external financing," Stefanchuk said.