The town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to the OSINT project DeepState, in response to Vladimir Putin's proposal to conduct a humanitarian operation there similar to the one in the town of Oleshky in Kherson region, which is occupied by Russian troops.

"The best humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka would be to halt the Muscovites' assault operations and prevent the complete destruction of the town caused by the shelling they are carrying out because they are unable to capture the settlement. All other attempts are mere hypocrisy that Putin uses as a cover to exploit the situation for his own advantage on the battlefield. Under no circumstances should this be agreed to," the project said on its Telegram channel.

DeepState said the battle for Kostiantynivka is ongoing, and the situation in the town is extremely complex. "Active fighting is taking place there. The enemy is infiltrating the area and attempting to build up its forces for an occupation, but the Ukrainian military is repelling these attempts and making every effort to hold the town. The enemy, in turn, is trying to bypass the town and encircle the group of Ukrainian fighters stationed there. Efforts are also being made to prevent this," the experts said.

According to the project's map, the vast majority of the town's territory is located in the so-called "penetration zone" (gray zone), but its central and northern parts (about 20% of the territory) are controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Only a few residential blocks and an industrial zone on the southwestern outskirts of the town, near the village of Illinivka, are controlled by the occupiers (less than 5% of the territory).

As reported, during a meeting on Thursday in Moscow with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys, Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Putin proposed, among other things, conducting a humanitarian operation in Konstantinovka similar to the one in the town of Oleshky, and claimed that Russia would guarantee security, since "demining allegedly takes five days."

Zelenskyy explained this by saying, "I think we live in different worlds, and Putin exists in a completely different information space-it's a different reality."

The humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky was in effect from October 27 through November 1. During this time, critical aid was delivered to the town, and nearly 800 civilians were evacuated from there. Humanitarian aid is planned to be delivered at least once a month to Oleshky residents who have decided to remain in the town. Work is also continuing on the possibility of organizing an additional safe evacuation of residents of Oleshky and other settlements in the Oleshky community to territory controlled by Ukraine.