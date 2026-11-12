Zelenskyy: Only Russia benefits from disruptions to Starshield operations on frontlines

Disruptions in the Starshield satellite communication system along the frontlines and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are limiting the ability to intercept the Shahed drones which Russia is exploiting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Dublin.

"In addition to the constant shortage of anti-ballistic systems, which Russia is exploiting to destroy our energy infrastructure, disruptions in the Starshield system along the front line and in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories are creating significant challenges. This significantly limits our ability to intercept Shahed drones. Of course, only the Russians benefit from this," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, in the first week of November alone, Russia launched 115 missiles of various types, thousands of guided aerial bombs, and Shahed drones at Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that, against the backdrop of intensified trilateral negotiations, Ukraine must be supplied with missiles for its air defense systems.

"Artificial restrictions do not serve peace – they serve the aggressor. Thank you, Mark, for your willingness to help with the PAC-2 and PAC-3," the president said.