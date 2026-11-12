Ukraine expects to receive EU energy, humanitarian aid packages in near future – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects to receive energy and humanitarian aid packages from the European Union in the near future, as well as support in setting up shelters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, following a meeting with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Dublin.

"We also discussed agreements with the EU on additional support to get through the winter. We expect to receive energy and humanitarian aid packages, as well as assistance with shelters, in the near future," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He also briefed European partners on the meetings in Abu Dhabi and emphasized the need for Europe's full participation in the negotiation process with Russia, particularly regarding European security, support for Ukraine, and the commitments Europe will undertake.

In addition, the parties coordinated their positions on opening the last two negotiation clusters and on the next steps for Ukraine's accession to the EU.